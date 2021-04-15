5 types of orgasms and everything you need to know about them

If there is a topic that people are more uncomfortable talking about than sex, it’s none other than orgasm, especially orgasm in women. There is hardly any doubt that orgasm in women is rarely discussed, thereby making it even more difficult to understand than it already is. In case you already know what an orgasm is and thought there is only one kind of orgasm, you might be surprised to know that there are different types of orgasm too. Here are five different types of Big O an average person can achieve.

1. Vaginal orgasm

Vaginal orgasm, often misunderstood as the only way for a woman to orgasm, is not as easily achieved as people often think. When having vaginal sex, there is a point of pleasure, which is more commonly known as the G-Spot on the vaginal wall, which leads to orgasm when it is repeatedly and regularly hit with strong pressure. Vaginal orgasms happen quite deeper in the body and the person penetrating the vagina too could feel the vaginal wall pulsating when there is an orgasm.

2. Clitoral orgasm

The clitoris, a small organ that peeks out from the top of the vulva, is packed with millions of nerve endings. The clitoris is covered with a hood, which is one of the reasons why it’s often a hit-or-miss area during sex. One of the best ways to stimulate the clitoris is by gently rubbing it with fingers in a slow circular motion or a back and forth movement. The orgasm achieved through clitoral stimulation is mostly felt on the surface of the body and the brain like a tingly feeling.

3. Anal orgasm

Anal orgasm is something which people are not comfortable talking about but lately, it has been getting quite a lot of attention. It is an orgasm which is achieved by stimulating the anus because there are a lot of nerve endings on the anal opening. This type of orgasm happens by penetrating the anus with a penis, finger or anal vibrators. It is believed that men achieve anal orgasm due to the location of the prostate near it. However, caution should be followed while practising anal sex.

4. Combo orgasm

Combo orgasm’ as the name suggests is achieved by stimulating two sex organs—vagina and clitoris—simultaneously. The orgasm achieved through the combination of two sex organs can be very intense and at times it might leave the body in convulsions.

5. Erogenous zones orgasm

Have you ever come across anyone who said he or she could orgasm even while kissing? Don’t be surprised, if you hear someone say so because achieving orgasm through tickling or caressing other erogenous zones, besides the primary sexual organs, is quite possible. Studies have proved that non-sexual parts of the body like the ears, elbows, knees, thighs, nipples, etc. can cause pleasurable reactions, which almost feels like an orgasm when fondled or kissed.