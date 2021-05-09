5 things you should never do while having sex and 5 things you should

When you’re in bed with your lover, the last thing you want to do is turn them off. Not everyone is clear on his mind on how to have sex which feels great. That said, here are a few common blunders that you should not commit.

1. Not kissing

Believe it or not, many people (and this includes women) don’t kiss their partner when they’re having sex. Why? Perhaps because the positioning doesn’t allow for it or they are too eager to climax and feel that it might break the rhythm. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended that you make an effort to kiss your partner during the act – it will only add to the experience.

2. Comparing a lover with an ex

There can be no bigger turn off than comparing a partner with an ex-lover during sex. No matter how wonderful sex life you might have had with an ex-partner, mentioning it while having sex is not going to help anyone.

3. Treating sex like porn

Although some couples enjoy having raunchy sex, you’d be wise to talk to your partner before you engage in such behaviour. If you begin being nasty with your lover without knowing if they like it first, chances are the scenario won’t end on a happy note.

4. Staying quiet

Do you like to hear it when your partner is having a good time? So pay them the same respect and speak up when you’re enjoying yourself. Something as simple as a little moan, or even saying something like, “that feels so good,” will encourage them and educate them further on your moan zones.

5. Pretending to have an orgasm

A lot of women are guilty of this. We have enough movies and examples that highlight how ladies fake orgasms. It’s true that the orgasm of a woman is still a big mystery for many but that does not mean it should be a fake one. The main reason being, the partner would, some day or the other, get to know this and he would definitely not like it.

5 Things you should do while having sex

Kissing is the key – If you’re one of those who does not believe in kissing while having sex, then you’re truly missing out on the simple yet grand pleasures of life. While stimulation and physical touch is of utmost importance during sex, kissing adds an erotic satisfaction to the entire experience.

Foreplay is must – Foreplaying is an act that precedes the act of sex itself. It helps to trigger the psychological and physical responses in a person that increases the level of arousal in a person and enhances their sexual urges. If you still feel you’re doing it all wrong, then resort to the pleasures of foreplay.

Locate your best sex positions – Not everyone enjoys the same sexual position. Different positions guarantee different levels of orgasmic pleasures to various people. It is crucial that you locate a compatible yet comfortable position for you and your partner, so that your sexual experience does not become dull and painful.

Express you pleasure – One of the most important part of any sexual activity is talking or expressing your pleasures through something as natural as a pleasurable moan. You could also let them know what and when it feels good, so that they understand what pleases you the most.

Do not forget to experiment – Repeating the same sexual activity can sometimes make your relationship boring and monotonous. What you can do is experiment with different positions or activities that might spice up your experience. Add a little surprise to your sex life the next time you engage. You never know, it might just turn out to be the best sex ever.