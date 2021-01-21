5 things you need to stop doing during sex

As women, we should be liberated to be sexually empowered and selfish. But the sad reality is sex is still based on men. Whether it’s doing positions he likes or how long it takes for him to orgasm, it’s all about him. But if you want to help him have a better orgasm or to orgasm faster, there are a few things that can be enjoyable for you too.

Don’t sit there.

Nobody likes a starfish in the bedroom. Initiate some oral for once, you pick the positions, dirty talk, and moan a bit. Even grabbing his hairs or digging your nails in his back is a great start to encourage him to cum faster and stronger especially if you show you’re into it.

Don’t pick the same few positions.

We all have our go-to positions during sex, it’s like a regular routine. But that repetitiveness doesn’t do anything for him.. Switch things up and try to do new positions you haven’t tried yet to enhance new sensations for the both of you. He’ll be blown away!

Don’t wait for him to initiate.

Initiating not only shows you’re comfortable and horny; it shows you have confidence and are craving him. Don’t be shy about wanting it. He’ll think it’s hot as hell and will be more likely to please you more and to give it to you good. (We have plenty of great tips on how to initiate sex here.)

Don’t be quiet.

Silent sex is painful to endure unless you’re being sneaky. Let your moans out, be loud and sloppy during blow jobs, talk dirty when he’s hitting the right spot, and tell him what you want. Making noise shows him you’re into it and he’ll love the compliment.

Don’t demand foreplay for just you.

Sure, we all want to get eaten out or have a good make-out session. But you do need to give it to him in return. Even if you aren’t into giving head there are plenty of things to try, like; back/shoulder massage, head scratches, or neck kisses.