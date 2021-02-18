5 things you keep doing which scares guys away

If for some reason, the guys you date or chat with ghost on you regularly, we’re here to reveal why. If you do any of these 5 things during the first month you are dating/talking to someone and you pressure him in any way, he is going to run.

1. Clinging unto him

This reeks of desperation. Have your own life. You don’t need to be around him all the time. You don’t need to speak to him every waking moment of your life. All good relationships have a little space in them. He should be able to miss you and likewise. Let him be the one initiating some of the calls and texts.

2. Trash talking your ex

First things first, why is your ex even a subject of discussion? There are a lot of things you can talk about; avoid dwelling on the subject of your ex. Your ex is somebody you dated. Your ex is someone you invited into your life. The fact that you are still trashing your ex is a sign that you are not ready to move forward with another relationship.

3. Being rude to others

There’s no reason why you should talk down at anyone, no matter who they are or what they do for a living. If you’re rude to whoever, it’s going to be only a matter of time for you to be rude to the one you’re dating or talking to and no one wants to be disrespected that way.

4. Being overly jealous

Being jealous that your partner is spending time with other people who aren’t you is a problem. They had a life before you and you can’t expect them to throw all of it away just because they’re dating you now. It’s not possible.

5. Wanting him to fund your lifestyle

Men will like to pay for some things for you when you ask especially if you usually don’t ask for stuff from them but leaving all the bills for him to pay?? He will definitely run! No man wants to spend all his money paying for wigs, clothes, nails, shoes and the likes just because he’s your partner. If you need those things, get a job. He’ll pay for them when he wants to not because he “HAS” to.