5 things you definitely do not need to know about your partner

relationship cheat

Yes, you’re together and you don’t want secrets between the two of you and they should accept you for who you are and oh! You aren’t the person you once were, you’ve grown. You’ve changed. Right? Rigght???

It’s okay to not want to talk about certain things with your partner. You don’t need to be forced into talking about things you don’t feel ready for. In fact, keeping a few thoughts to yourself can be beneficial, at times, especially if they won’t contribute to your relationship in a positive way.

There are some things your partner does not need to tell you and you shouldn’t feel bad about it. Here are 5 of them.

Details about your sexual past



Trust us. You do not need to know how much fun they had sexually and how they explored each other’s bodies and how they tried new acts together and how many sexual partners they’ve had and how they got better at doing a particular sexual act. Do yourself a favour and never even ask.

How they really feel about your family

There are some unspoken rules about meeting each other’s family. You just play nice no matter how annoying the family is. Your partner doesn’t need to tell you how they really feel about your family because it truly isn’t necessary and it will create some kind of tension between you two. If you also go and tell your family members, it will become a whole situation. It’s better to avoid all the drama.

What their friends say about you

Don’t even go there. Not everyone will like you and once you get to know what they really think about you, your attitude towards them will change. It’s human nature.

You have a crush

Crushes are normal and everyone has them. You do not need to tell your partner about all of them especially when the crush is someone you work with or have to see every day. Just keep it to yourself and don’t nurture it. Try to keep your distance with the person cuz when your partner gets to know, it will cause issues. If you’re crushing on a TV character or something, that could be something to talk and laugh about with your partner; depending on the type of person they are.

Their doubts about the relationship

This is important because, as you’re sitting there, here are times where you’ve also had doubts about the relationship if you’re being entirely honest with yourself. When you guys have your fights and arguments and when you keep seeing those little quirks about your partner that you don’t think you can handle. Everyone has doubts and you don’t need to hear your partner’s because words really have power and it will sow a seed in your mind and you’ll start feeding into it. In the end, your relationship can end because of it.