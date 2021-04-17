5 things men should remember before chasing their woman in bed

It’s hardly a wonder that most women do not get satisfied in bed and hence many fake it too. The lack of proper foreplay or basic etiquette in bed can immediately turn women off, causing them to climax long later.

Men are said to have a very straightforward take on sex and during the peak of their sexual desire, they usually forget to pleasure their woman.

And so, here are some things men should remember before wooing their woman in bed.

Rough sex isn’t always preferable

Even though women love some hair-pulling and neck-holding, they might also want some tender love-making. Gentle and slow sex can be equally passionate and desirable, making you both feeling fulfilled. Analysing the situation before can be a good way to understand if your woman is up for rough or gentle sex.

Making it fancy at times

Lighting up the room with candles, scented flowers and even prepping up with a bottle of wine can set the mood for a hot, steamy night ahead. This is a very grand way to make your woman feel special, who will definitely appreciate your efforts.

Little innuendos

Letting your partner know that you’re in the mood is simply amazing. It lights up anticipation, excitement and urges to have sex. Passing hints to your woman that you’re ready for some action tonight can help her get in the mood as well. It’s advisable to not hit her with a sudden declaration to have sex.

Ask them to take the lead

Women might love your macho self, but sometimes the dominant in them aches to come out. So, it’s best to let your woman take control in the bedroom at times. Let them run their fingers through your hair while on top or utter sweet nothings in your ear, seductively.

Oral sex, a must

Women love it when you go down on them. It’s almost an unspoken truce that sex should always include men going down on women and vice versa. Oral sex greatly stimulates the sex organs, allowing for maximum pleasure. Exploring the erogenous zones down there might take time and practice but doing it diligently is what counts.