5 things about women that f*ck boys hate but real men love

As millennials, we often find ourselves in entanglements with the wrong people. It can be hard to find a genuine, decent man.

Instead, we blindly fall for the fck boys and continue to until we find that diamond in the rough. But the aftermath of dating one after the other is draining and causes our confidence to drop to new lows.

A woman who knows what she wants.

Much like what women think about men, men think it’s sexy when a woman knows what she wants. It’s even sexier when she goes after it. It doesn’t matter if it’s a dream career or making the first move. If you know what you want, go for it! A woman who is honest.

F*ck boys force you to lie a bit about what you want. A man doesn’t. Instead, they want your open and honest opinions and views. They want someone who is authentic and honest, as you would want him to be too.

However, there are some things about yourself that fck boys won’t like (and will make you feel bad about it) that a man will love.

3. A woman who is independent.

A grown man won’t feel insecure if you make more money than him or if you make time for friends and family without them. Instead, he’s happy that you have a life and know how to live without him by his side 24/7. Also, this shows a man that a woman can handle things herself if he needs her to step it up during the hard times he’s unable to.

4. A woman who is confident.

Confidence is sexy to anyone, especially when they genuinely like themselves. Men love it when you can see the beauty in yourself. F*ck boys only care if you’re confident in the bedroom, not in your day to day life.

5. A woman who owns her goofiness.

You may have felt the need to hide it from your f*ck boy ex because you feared his judgment. But a man loves a woman who embraces their unique oddities. It shows them you’re aware of who you are, unapologetic, and is 100% herself with confidence. Plus it shows how fun you are too.