Sex is not only pleasurable, there are several benefits too that come with it. Though many of us are aware of its basic benefits like lowering stress levels, very few must be familiar with others that contribute to overall health. In fact, you will be astonished to know about some of them!

Here are 5 surprising health benefits of sex you never knew about.

1 Improves immune system

Sex helps in defending your body against germs, viruses, and other intruders. Researchers in Pennsylvania found that college students who had sex once or twice a week had higher levels of a certain antibody compared to students who had sex less often.

2. Improves women’s bladder control

Having regular orgasms involves a woman’s pelvic floor muscles, strengthening and toning them. Orgasms activate the same muscles that women use when doing Kegel exercises. Having stronger pelvic muscles means there is less risk of accidents and urine leaks.

3 ​Lower the risk of heart attack

Sexual activity helps keep levels of hormones like estrogen and testosterone in check. When these hormones are out of balance, conditions like heart disease and osteoporosis may develop. When it comes to protecting heart health by having sex, more is better!

4. It impacts how you feel about your body

People who come into a sexual encounter feeling really self-conscious about their bodies are probably not experiencing as much pleasure. You can’t actually get to the peak of your pleasure point if you are worried that you don’t look good enough. Good sex helps you become more comfortable with your body, boosting your body confidence to a new level.

5. Improves sleep quality

After orgasm, the hormone prolactin is released, which is responsible for the feelings of relaxation and sleepiness. This helps you nod off more quickly after sex, improving your sleep quality.