5 signs that you aren’t satisfying her in bed

A large number of women really don’t enjoy sex but won’t say anything because they don’t want to make their partners feel bad.

Most guys don’t take their time to get women into the mood since it can be a lot of work sometimes.

Lowkey, your girl may be unsatisfied and not having as much fun from the sex as you do.

Here are some signs which could indicate that her feelings are running cold.

She doesn’t cuddle with you afterwards

If she is like this on a regular then there’s no problem but if it’s a new development, there’s a bigger issue. One of the reasons why your girl has started acting this way is probably because she isn’t getting the satisfaction she wants. Talk to her about it.

2. She doesn’t want to have sex

If she has stopped initiating sex you need to ask her why.

If you often initiate sex, but she suddenly she acts uninterested, ask her what she feels is missing and what she would need from you to become more interested. The most important thing is that you don’t jump to conclusions though.

3. They Aren’t Active During Sex

While some people are more active or passive during sex, total passivity is a sign that sex isn’t that enjoyable for your partner. Good sex involves passion from both sides, which includes touching and active participation. And if your partner seems passive or “checked out” during sex, then they’re definitely not communicating what they want.

4. They keep changing the subject

Sex can be an important part of a relationship, and yet it can also be something that’s so difficult to talk about. If your partner isn’t enjoying sex right now, they might even be afraid to tell you that they aren’t in the mood, or that they feel disconnected.

So pay attention to them switching topics whenever sex comes up. If you can read the signs, you can bring up the topic yourself or start finding ways to better meet your partner’s needs, without an awkward conversation.

You didn’t enjoy yourself

Sex is a give and take act so if your girl isn’t giving her all and concentrating to make it fun and explosive then it’s understandable if you yourself don’t enjoy yourself.

If your partner isn’t enjoying sex, they probably won’t be as passionate, as caring, or as motivated during sex, and that can result in a lacklustre evening. So pay attention to these feelings; if you didn’t feel as great as you normally do, there may be a reason for that.

In short, you need to take note of your partner’s body language and communicate with them in order to know what exactly is wrong.