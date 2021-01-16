5 sex mistakes men need to stop making

A lot of guys aren’t the lovers they pride themselves to be. On one part I blame some women since they fake their orgasms making the men feel like they’ve done “everything” when in fact, they’ve done nothing and the women just wanted it to be over and done with.

Here are some mistakes men need to stop making in the bedroom.

Assume you know what she wants

Every woman ticks differently and what works for one person will not work for the other. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is assume you know what will make your girl go off. The first times you have sex with her should be one of the times where you really explore her body and from her reactions, know the parts of her body you should be focusing on. Apart from that, you need to talk about it with her. Let her tell you what exactly she likes and do that.

2. Expect penetration to give her an orgasm

A lot of women achieve clitoral orgasms and not vaginal orgasms and so you need to put a lot of effort into foreplay. Throw in a sex toy and you’ll probably see wonders.

3. Focusing too much on the clit

Yes, I know I said a lot of women achieve clitoral orgasms but I didn’t mean that the whole show should be you playing with the clit. You know how the clit is very sensitive? The more you play with it, the sorer it becomes. Touch other parts of her body and watch her squirm.

4. Being afraid to try new things

You need to be comfortable in your sexuality enough to try new things. For example; A lot of men think sex toys are a “replacement” for them but you need to think of them as an additional tool in your sex life. Apart from this, you need to be open minded about a lot of things sexually. Different things your girl wants to try and different positions as well. If you try it and you don’t feel too good about it, you let them know and you move on. You don’t just shut out the idea without trying it first.

5. Not being sweet later

I get it. After the sex, you’ve had an explosive climax and all you want to do is roll over and sleep it off or use your phone (even worse). Ladies are weird creatures. In as much as you’ve both enjoyed yourselves and you’re pleasantly tired, they still want to be held and caressed and cuddled. You can always hold on to her whiles pressing your phone or even taking a short nap. It makes her feel good about herself.

Ladies, have I spoken well enough for us? What else did I leave out?