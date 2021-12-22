5 reasons why you need to pee-all the time

ou suddenly need to pee more than usual. You may even experience some leakage when laughing or sneezing. You are wondering whether this is normal or not.

There are a number of underlying medical conditions that will cause you to urinate more frequently than usual.

What counts as frequent urination?

The number of times we normally pee depends on several factors – like age, gender and how much water we drink. Our bladders can hold up to 500ml (two cups) of fluid, and the average adult needs to pee about six times a day.





While it’s important to regularly void the bladder – as static urine can lead to infections – anything more than six times a day might indicate an underlying issue.

But, before you get too worried, consider what is normal for you and how much fluid you drink during the course of the day.

If, however, you find yourself running to the loo more than usual and you don’t know why, here are a few possible causes:

1. Incontinence

It is important to note that there is a difference between frequent urination and involuntarily leaking, which is also known as incontinence. When you involuntarily leak urine when you are laughing or sneezing for example, it might indicate weak pelvic muscles, placing more pressure on the bladder.

Incontinence can be caused or aggravated by several factors, including pregnancy, age, overweight, smoking or excessive use of alcohol.

It’s important to seek help – especially if your incontinence comes on suddenly, if there is blood in your urine or if you experience pain or a loss of sensation in your back or legs.

2. A urinary tract infection (UTI)

A feeling of not being able to completely empty your bladder and constantly feeling like you need to urinate, coupled with a burning sensation might indicate a UTI. This is a common infection in any part of the urinary tract and can be caused by a number of different bacteria. Although easily treated with antibiotics, it can be extremely unpleasant and painful.

If not treated, a UTI can have serious health consequences. The infection can spread and cause damage to your kidneys or end up in the bloodstream, causing life-threatening sepsis.

So if your frequent urination is coupled with burning, stinging, dull aches and struggling to completely empty your bladder, a doctor could diagnose and treat a UTI.

3. Anxiety disorders

