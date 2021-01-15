5 places women want to be touched but won’t tell you

We all know the female body parts men love to explore; the vagina, breasts and butt but women are more than just those parts.

There are different parts of women’s bodies that they want to be touched but wouldn’t exactly tell you. You need to observe her reactions as you explore her whole body.

Plus, what works for one person will probably not work for the other.

Women have pleasure sensors all over their bodies, and getting her in the mood may be as easy as stimulating some of these often-neglected parts.

Here are some of the parts of her body you should consider touching and exploring the next time you have a session.

The hair and scalp

The hair and scalp are erogenous zones for some women. From stroking her head in a loving way to gently massaging her with one finger making a circular motion all the way from her temple down to the back of her ear.

Even pulling her hair as she gives you head or as you give her backshots is a whole vibe.

2. The Neck

The muscle that runs around the side of the neck is highly sensitive to touch in most people, which is why breathing gently on her neck can bring her a lot of pleasure. Start with some gentle kisses and then move on from her shoulders to the hairline.

3. The Ears

All you have to do is lick and whisper in the ear of your woman and witness the happiness that she gets.

4. Inner Thighs

Touching her inner thighs with your hands and mouth without venturing into the vaginal area will make for an excellent tease that is sure to get her all worked up. When caressing her at that part of her body, try getting excruciatingly close to her ultimate pleasure spot then pull back before going all the way.

5. Her Back

Kissing or licking down her spine to end up with a kiss on the small of her back will get her heart racing.

Ladies, which other part did we leave out? Let us know in the comments section.