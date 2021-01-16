5 foods you should never eat before you have sex

You’ve probably heard all about the foods to eat before you have sex so that once you plan a match with the love of your life and promise to make them go crazy with pleasure there wouldn’t be any disappointments.

Buuuutt, there are those foods that you should avoid at all freaking costs anytime you see them before the act because you’ll just mess everything up.

1. DAIRY

Dairy can be mucus-producing, and coughing up phlegm or sniffling doesn’t make for a sexy night. Additionally, many people can’t digest it well and it can lead to gas, bloating, and changes in the frequency of bowel movements. It may be better to save your ice cream cone for after sex.

2. CARBONATED DRINKS

Carbonated beverages like soda have come under attack for the potential damage they can do to your teeth. Turns out, they don’t make for good pre-sex beverage options, either. If you crack open a soda before sex, it can make you gassy and bloated. Just say no to any food or drink that increases your chances of burping and farting throughout foreplay.

3. SALTY OR PROCESSED FOODS

Processed foods with high sodium content soak up water and make you bloated, Goldstein says. “Further, the chemicals in processed foods may also produce a negative reaction, whether it’s bloating, change in bowel movements, headaches, or diminished energy (which is a common side effect if someone has a food intolerance),” Goldstein says. Since no one has ever felt her sexiest while nursing a bloated tummy, kick that food to the curb.

4. FRIED FOODS

Fried foods are not only bad for your waistline, but the trans fat found in most of them also makes you feel lethargic and sluggish —not ideal for intimacy. If your goal is to be a dynamo in bed, you’re better off trading fries for an apple, a food that was proven in a 2014 Italian study involving more than 700 women to help improve sexual function.

. GARLIC

Like fibre, garlic is beneficial to your body and health, has antioxidants, and may even boost your libido. By all means, eat garlic pasta — the night before you have sex. Enjoying it right before you do the deed can have the same effect as smoking a cigarette — the scent lingers and can wreck your sexy mood. And, depending on your sexual preferences, there’s another reason to avoid garlic. Garlic and asparagus have the habit of making one’s pee smell bad, which could result in an uncomfortable situation, depending on the direction of the sexual play.