5 fears about sex that don’t let you enjoy it

Sex is awesome for most of us. However, that said, it sure is an intimate issue and may have some serious and permanent repercussions.

A lot of people have sex-related fears that become deeply ingrained in their psyche, so much that they cannot enjoy sex anymore.

It could be due to some past experiences that didn’t turn out good, some repercussions that they had to face or due to avid presence of dictums about one’s body.

Here we take a look at such fears and what can be done to overcome them.

FEAR THAT IT WILL RESULT IN PREGNANCY:

For two consenting adults who indulge in sex but do not want pregnancy, the fear of getting one can sap it of its fun. When a condom is used properly, there’s a very slim chance that the woman will get pregnant.

Also, if the fear is big and overwhelming, it could be due to a past experience of having gone through an unplanned pregnancy. If this is the case, there is no harm in seeking psychotherapy to rid yourself of the fear of an unplanned pregnancy.

FEAR OF PAIN:

It is common among women who haven’t had sex and think that virginity is, if not better, a painless state at least. This is because of the skewed notion that first-time sex is supposed to pain.

Please know that it is NOT supposed to pain. You and your partner must take it slow, use lubricants if needed and enjoy the act.

FEAR OF SMELLING BAD:

This is as common as having insecurities about your body. You often ask yourself, “Do I smell?”, before you get close to anyone.

Skipping your mouthwash or your deodorant can get you reluctant to get close to your partner. Well, the only way out is to use one the next time.

FEAR OF NOT BEING ABLE TO SATISFY:

This is most common in men as they often wonder, “Is my penis big enough?”, “Will I be able to last long?” or “What if I ejaculate too soon or before she has had her orgasm?” It isn’t all to their fault though; porn and fitness models have set unrealistic goals for all of us.

So, just go for it. It is highly unlikely that your partner was dating a pornstar before you.

FEAR OF GETTING STDs:

That’s a legit one even if you have been dating the same person for three years and even when you always use protection. STDs can happen through oral sex and could be lying dormant in either of the partners.

But remember that most of them are easily curable. To make matters better, you can get yourself and your partner screened.