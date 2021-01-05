5 disadvantages of not having sex

According to 2016 research, millennials are having less sex than any generation since the 1920s. This is a bad thing for a few reasons:

1. Sex is fun, and you should be having as much of it as you can; and

2. They’re all missing out on the many well-documented health benefits of having sex regularly.





Of course, that’s not always possible for various reasons – maybe your partner is out of town, or you’re just in between relationships.

But what actually happens to your body when you don’t have sex for a long time? Here are six of the most surprising side effects.





1. Your rhythm gets thrown off the next time you have sex

You know that old expression, “if you don’t use it, you lose it?” Science suggests that to a degree, that might be true.

A 2008 study in the American Journal of Medicine concluded that men in their 50s, 60s, and 70s who weren’t sexually active were more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction.

This makes some sense: on an intellectual level, navigating all those arms and legs and erogenous zones can get pretty confusing, so imagine trying to navigate the core mechanics of intercourse after months and months of not having sex at all.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution: even if you don’t have a partner, the research suggests ejaculating regularly can help alleviate some of these effects.

2. If you don’t masturbate, your risk of prostate cancer goes up

If your dry spell extends to the self-pleasure zone – that is, if you’re not masturbating at all – research says that’s unhealthy. In fact, multiple studies have pointed to the conclusion that “high ejaculation frequency” (a.k.a. jerking off at least 4.6 to seven times a week) is linked to a lower risk of prostate cancer.

So get out those baby wipes and turn on Pornhub for the sake of your own health.

3. Your blood pressure can spike

A great night of lovemaking can make literally everything else in the world feel better. Even if your boss won’t stop breathing down your neck or if you’re under a bunch of deadlines, you’re consistently getting laid, so all of that stuff seems super manageable.

Science says that’s not a coincidence. In fact, a 2006 study in the medical journal Biological Psychology found that people who were having regular sex had lower levels of blood pressure than those who weren’t.

4. You get more stressed out

Apparently, there’s a scientific reason for that. Neuroscientist Dr Debra W Soh said in an interview with Men’s Health that during orgasm “endorphins are released that can help to improve your mood. So, if you tend to use sex as a way of coping with stress, a dry spell can be doubly frustrating.”

5. Your immune system gets weaker

Orgasms are incredibly beneficial to your immune system, as psychologists Carl Charnetski and Francis Brennan Jr found.

They conducted a study where they asked patients who were having sex once or twice a week to provide saliva samples. Those samples were found to contain an extremely high concentration of the common-cold busting antibody immunoglobulin A.

Who knew that extremely close contact was a net-positive in terms of preventing illness?