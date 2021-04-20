In a relationship, making your partner feel loved is very important. Sometimes, due to various reasons, one is not able to express his/her love to their partner.

However, it is not something to worry about too much. We all know that “actions speak louder than words.” And yes, it works in relationships as well. Instead of saying “I love you” to your partner, make them feel loved through your actions. This will work better for both of you in the long run.

Here is a look at 5 creative ways to show love without actually saying it.

​1. Be an active listener

There is a big difference between hearing and actively listening. Listening is something you consciously choose to do. In other words, a good listener pays attention with the intention of understanding the other person. This involves actively participating in the conversation by asking thoughtful questions.

2. Perform random acts of kindness

Kindness can go a long way when it comes to love. Writing your other half a little love note before heading off to work can make a world of difference. Or buying your love’s favorite dessert on the way home from work can be the sweetest thing. Act kind and your love will be expressed automatically.

​3. Don’t forbid them to see their friends

When you are in a relationship, the last thing you should do is turn your partner into your property. Every person needs private space and time they can spend with friends. So next time your partner wants to spend some time with his/her friends, don’t be mad. Just let them go and have some fun.

4. Lend a helping hand

If your significant other is in need, offer a helping hand. Maybe your boyfriend doesn’t have time to go take in his car for a wash, so you take it in when you get off early from work. Or, maybe your girlfriend needs help fixing her drawer shelf and you have already fixed it before she needed to ask for your assistance. All these gestures are very meaningful.

Send them random cute messages

Sending funny GIFs, cute emojis, or just random sweet messages such as “Thinking of you” or “Hey beautiful, hope you are having a great day” is a cute way to show your partner that they are on your mind.