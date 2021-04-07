5 behaviours women think attract men, but they don’t

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to attraction.

Men and women can sometimes do ridiculous things to woo their potential partners. But you need to understand that well-meant doesn’t mean well-done always.

Just like men tend to do things thinking it makes them look attractive, which may not always work in their favour, women make mistakes too.

Let’s look at a few behaviours that women mistakenly believe make them attractive in front of men.

1 Worrying way too much about appearance

Sure, men are visual creatures, especially when it comes to dating. Looks are to men what emotions and social cues are to women. But they aren’t the only thing men care about and so, you shouldn’t too. If looks are all you care about to woo your man, it is going to get boring and annoying after a point. You, as a woman, are so much more than your looks. If you reduce yourself to just your looks, it’s going to do major damage to your confidence. Put effort into your appearance if that makes you happy, but don’t forget you are much more than just looks.

2. Being uninterested or playing hard-to-get

Trust us when we say this, it will only attract the wrong kind of guys if this is your approach. You’ll get a bunch of needy guys chasing you, who don’t have options and are eagerly waiting for your attention. You don’t want men like that, do you? If this is going to be your approach towards being attractive to a man, you will get someone who will throw you off once he gets what he wants out of you. Don’t be cold-hearted and unapproachable if you want Mr. Right to fall for you. Just do what feels natural without selling yourself out or playing hard to get.

3. Acting like you have a lot of men interested in you

Competition usually improves the performance of men. If they know the woman of their dreams has other guys eyeing on her, they will usually put in the extra effort. This effect is what women like to play with. But, you are forgetting the fact that many men have a very fragile ego and this can result in damaging behaviour. If you bluntly tell a man you’ve got others waiting at your doorstep, you’re either going to hurt his ego or he’ll come up with a reason why he isn’t that into you. If the man tries to do his best after knowing other men are courting you, it isn’t so much for real attraction as it is for real validation. As soon as the man will get some validation from you, he will eventually lose interest in you as his ego will be satisfied.

4. Having to be saved or looked after at all times

As a woman, you might think that men like being in control and being a shield for you. This makes you play their damsel in distress. But if you continuously be the woman in dire need of saving, you’re only going to lose your man’s interest in no time. Nobody wants a baby stuck in an adult body. Men sure like to be caring and nurturing, but don’t showcase such behaviour on purpose because you think it’s cute or appeals to men’s instincts. If you need support, communicate it, but be mature about it.

5 Acting like someone he might love

Everyone wants someone who loves them for who they are at their core, with all the strengths and weaknesses, perks and quirks. Sharing a mutual interest in a few things with your man should be natural, not forced. Just because your man likes a certain thing doesn’t have to mean you have to too. You want him to be attracted to you at all times, but in the process, you are being a fake version of yourself. You will eventually lose your authenticity and nothing worse than that can happen. Be your own person, do your own thing, be confident and own it – men will follow.