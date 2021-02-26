40 is the best orgasm age!

They say age is nothing but a number, until you get to a certain age and start ripping the rewards thereof – from chronic illnesses to sex drive.

Our human motor needs a metaphorical jump-starter to get us by. When it comes to women, this becomes more apparent.

However, according to numerous sexologists, your best sex and orgasms will happen after the age of 40.



According to a survey, women from the age of 36 have the best and most frequent orgasms compared to those who are younger.

The survey, conducted by contraceptive app Natural Cycles, relied on previous data collected from more than 2 600 women.





These women were asked about their level of sexual satisfaction, and the majority in the oldest age group experienced the most regular and highest quality orgasms.

Sex therapist Ian Kerner explains that this happens because women are more matured by then, and know what they want sexually from their partners.

“As women age, they develop more of the social and psychological support to advocate for their own sexuality, and they’re more in touch with it.”