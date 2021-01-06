4 ways to have best sex in this heat

The heat is here and the heat wave is announcing that in a big way.

According to experts, this is the one season where the human body is dull.

Simply put, we’re lazy to do anything because the heat drains us of a lot of natural energy.



So, what of those who want more heat in a form of body heat?

How do we enjoy this normally exhilarating activity in this heat?

Sex experts say one should try the following:

1. Cold shower

According to sex experts, having sex in the shower heightens an orgasm, so move the bedroom to the shower.

2. Try standing sex positions

Try sex positions that will avoid as much body heat as possible. Use the wall as your cooling sex canvas.

3. Include some ice

Hold a cube in your mouth as you kiss each other all over or run cubes over each other’s more sensitive area.

4. Try placing your bedding in the freezer

Put your clean, dry sheets in the freezer and make the bed. Sounds weird but feels amazing.