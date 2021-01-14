4 things to consider before giving your Ex a second chance

Should you or should you not give them a second chance? It’s everyone’s fantasy to have the partner who broke their heart crawl back to them on their knees begging for forgiveness and asking to be back in your lives.

As much as it’s easy to say no, especially when there’s abuse in the picture, in other scenarios, it’s not so easy to decide on whether or not to give the ex a second chance but before you make your decision, here are 4 points to consider.

Why did you break up in the first place?

There are certain breakup situations and reasons that could be overlooked for example, you had a fight about something dumb that you don’t even remember and both of you were too egotistic to apologize to each other. But there are some that are really important and if you both can’t move past it, it will cause problems in the future. For example, if you one person doesn’t want kids while the other does or if one person is emotionally or even physically abusive. Once you know the arguments can’t be resolved it’s better to face your front and move on with life. Let the ex go.

Is there still trust in the relationship

Maybe they cheated on you and so you couldn’t trust them anymore. Now that you’re considering taking them back, are you sure they wouldn’t do it again? Do you still trust them? If you don’t then there is no point in pursuing the relationship cuz you’ll keep giving yourself high blood pressure wondering where they are and imagining things they could be doing behind your back.

What are their reasons for wanting you back?

Why do they want you back? Just as you’re sorting through your feelings and wondering if it’s a good idea to accept them back into your life, it’s important to know why they want to be a part of your life again. It may help put things in perspective for you.

Do you still have feelings for them?

After the breakup you may have explored a little and gotten to know yourself better. Is that person who you want now? Do you still have feelings for them or you’ve moved on now? You need to be honest with yourself and with them and make sure the feelings you’re going to ride on is pity cuz that really isn’t fair on anyone’s side.