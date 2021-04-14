4 sex positions which help you burn fat

The more sex you have, the more calories you burn. You can introduce a bit more “sex workout” into your bedroom with your partner. Not only does your intimate time become more of an intense workout that burns calories, but it can spice up your sex life and relationship that bit more as well. Here are some positions that really help you lose weight.

1. Cowgirl

In this position, ladies are in charge of everything and it’s easier for them to control their orgasm. Apart from that, this position flexes lower abs, pelvic muscles and calves – cowgirl serves as a great exercise to build stamina and the leg muscles

2. Missionary

A lot of people think missionary is not as “exciting” as the other positions but it is the perfect position as exercise. It works the glutes, inner thighs and core muscles and dependant on the exact position you adopt, can also work your arms too.

3. Lotus

This position is easy to get into but if you’re not in tune with your partner, the rhythm might be hard to pick up. For the woman, it will target thighs, abs, and glutes at the same time since she’s on top. If you can stay in this position for a while, you’ll both end up doing a full body workout.

4. Doggy

For the woman, pelvic floor and core muscles can be easier activated. For the man this position will tighten up the abs, raise the heart rate and increase back mobility.

Almost every type of position works different parts of your body so it’s best to switch things up while in the act so you know you’re basically doing a full body workout while enjoying orgasms as well.