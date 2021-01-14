4 different positions for a deeper penetration

Size really isn’t “all that”. A lot of people carry heavy “goods” but cannot do anything with it.

It’s about your skill and exploring different positions which can help both of you reach an explosive orgasm.

Check out these 4 positions for a deeper penetration.

Reverse Cowgirl

The lady is on top of the guy, but with her back towards him. The closer your legs are together, the bigger your partner will feel. Plus, the lady is in control so she can be able to satisfy herself while you enjoy the show. You can also place a pillow under the guy’s back, allowing him to lift his pelvis for a deeper penetration.

2. The Plow

Let her pull her legs back up into the air and rest your shoulders on her ankles. Slowly lower yourself towards her. How far you can go depends on your flexibility. Once you’re into position, you can thrust as you normally would in Missionary. This is a powerful, animalistic position with very deep penetration. She’ll feel totally engulfed by you.

3. Face-off

This position is great for guys with a small penis because it’s less about “in and out” penetration, and more about “wiggling” around while you’re inside your partner. It also allows for kissing, nipple play, and heavy petting. (Source: menshealth.com)

4. Doggy

Image via bustle.com

Doggy facilitates deep penetration. It helps give you a nice view from behind and also, you get to give her extra clitoral stimulation. Apart from this, you control the thrust and speed according to the response you get from her. See… genius!