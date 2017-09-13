4 out of 6 abducted Lagos students return to school

Four out of the six abducted students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, have resumed school.

The students were released by their abductors on July 23.

The students – Judah Agbaosi, Faruq Yusuf, Isoaka Ramon and Peter Jonah – were in high spirits when a team of the Lagos State Ministry of Education led by the Permanent Secretary Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, visited the school on Tuesday.

Agbaosi, who spoke with journalists, said the students have put the ugly incident behind them and are happy to be back in school.

“I resumed yesterday (Monday) and feel very happy to be back. I can tell you that I’m very okay and know that nothing bad will happen again.”