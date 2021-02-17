Bad Road: Hope rises For Sango Ota residents

Motorists plying the popular Joju road in Ado-Odo Ota Local government area of Ogun State will soon heave a sigh of relief.

Preparatory work for the reconstruction of 1.3km road began on Wednesday as the contractor handling the project appeared on site.

The step took motorists and residents by surprise because only last week officials of the construction company said preparatory work would start in March.

The road, which links to Lagos and to the inner parts of Ogun State has been in a shameful state for so long.

The Ogun State government had in October 2020 approved the road and 11 others for reconstruction.

Motorists and commuters plying the road have had harrowing experience spending hours trying to wade through the bad road because of its dilapidation. The situation is worse whenever it rained.

Respite has, however, come their way as the contractor was seen on Wednesday moving it equipment and machineries to site.