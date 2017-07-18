30,000 cops for Lagos council polls

The Lagos State police command said on Tuesday that at least 30,000 policemen would be deployed for Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, stated this during a press briefing, adding that security agencies are well prepared for the polls.

According to the commissioner, the police and sister agencies have been meeting to ensure that the election was violence free.

He said an inter-agency committee had been put in place and operational plan drawn with special attention to flash points.

Owoseni said: “The command can say that security agencies are fully prepared for the local council election. We have scheduled training/workshop for participating agencies. We have also fashioned out an interactive session with representatives of political parties and candidates for the election.

“We are looking at deploying 30,000 personnel to cover the election. This figure would be augmented by personnel from sister agencies.

“We are using this forum to warn all those, who plan to cause trouble or truncate the exercise that they won’t be given any chance. Violence would not be tolerated. We are poised to ensure that the election and electioneering are devoid of violence.

“We would discharge our responsibilities and obligations in consonance with the Lagos State Electoral Laws. All electorates, candidates and officials are assured of their safety and security. Anyone who dares to test the ability of security forces will have his/herself to blame because perpetrators of violence would face the full wrath of the law.

“Political parties are advised to discharge their obligations under the Electoral Laws with regards to necessary voter education. If all involved play their rules well, the election would be hitch-free.”