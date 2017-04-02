3 suicide bombers die in Borno foiled attacks

The police in Borno on Sunday confirmed that three suspected male suicide bombers were killed in separate foiled attacks in Muna and Dusuman village at the outside of Maiduguri.

Mr Victor Isuku the spokesman of the state police command disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Isuku said that the first incident happened around Muna garage near the entrance of the city when two suspected male bombers were killed.

“Today, at about 0438 hours, two male suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devised (IED) strapped to their bodies near Alhaji Bukar Gujari Filling station in Muna Garage area at the entrance of Maiduguri.

“All the bombers died instantly without killing anybody,” Isuku said.

He said however that a truck parked nearby was party damaged by the explosive.

“A truck was partly damaged, ” Isuku said..

He said that another suspected suicide bomber detonated his IED in Dusuman village killing himself and injuring another person who tried to stopped him.

“Also at Dusuma village in Jere LGA, a suicide bomber detonated IED strapped on him almost at the same time, killing himself, while one person was injured,” Isuku said.