3 killed, 20 injured in fresh Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash

Three persons have been killed in the renewed hostility between people of Ndiagu Okpotiu¬mo in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and their neigh¬bouring community in Obubra Local Govern¬ment Area of Cross River State.

20 others sustained both bullet and matched cuts during the deadly attack

The dead and injured are from Ndiagu Okpotiu¬mo community.

The assailants suspected to have been hired by the neighbouring community allegedly invaded the Ndiagu Okpotiu¬mo com¬munity at about 2pm on Monday and burnt houses and killed the people on sight.

A medical doctor from the community, Mr. Lawrence Nwangele, said that he received a call from his people around 4.30pm about the development who asked him to be on the alert because they were bringing the victims to the hospital.

He explained that 15 persons were brought to the hospital but one of the victims died on arrival while the remaining 14 were being given adequate medical atten¬tion.

Some of the victims said that they were at¬tacked on their farms while others said that they were attacked in their homes by the hoodlums.

They acknowledged that they were having land disputes with their Cross River neighbours and have lost over 70 persons to the attacks.

A victim, Peter Oche, alleged that the attackers invaded the community with sophisticated weapons.

The state command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu, confirmed the incident. He said that the command had deployed more men to reinforce the officers in the area.

Madu said that he was yet to ascertain the number of casualties.