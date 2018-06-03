Justice Mustapha Akanbi dies at 85

Pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related matters Commission (ICPC) and former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mustapha Akanbi is dead.

Akanbi died in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Ilorin after a brief illness.

One of the children of late Mustapha Akanbi, Barrister Ahmed Akanbi, confirmed the passing away of the renowned incorruptible judge and a foremost anti graft crusader.

The Janaza prayer, according to the spokesperson of the family, will take place today, Sunday by 12 noon at his residence, House number 6, Agba dam street, off Ahmadu Bello way, G. R. A Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while the eight-day Fidau will hold next week Sunday.

Hon. Justice Akanbi was a founder of Mustapha Akanbi Foundation, Maasalam Islamic Foundation, Mustapha Akanbi Library and Resource Center, Nana Aishat Academy, and several others.

Born September 11, 1932, in Accra, Ghana, Akanbi was educated in Nigeria and London. He was called to the English Bar in 1963 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in January 1964.

He joined the Ministry of Justice and became a Senior State Counsel in 1968. In 1969 he set up in private practice in Kano.

Akanbi was appointed Judge of the Federal Revenue Court, (now known as the Federal High Court) in 1974. He was elevated to Court of Appeal Bench in January 1977 and after a distinguished service period of 25years, he voluntarily retired as President of the (Nigerian) Court of Appeal in 1999.

It was in recognition of his distinguished career, as a forthright and incorruptible judicial officer, that he was appointed in the year 2000 by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to head the newly established Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), a body vested with the statutory responsibility of combating the malaise of corruption within the Nigerian polity.

On completion of the first term of office in year 2005, he politely declined the opportunity offered him to serve another term of five-years.

He is a well-respected nationalist and jurist and an embodiment of piety. He is a Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR).