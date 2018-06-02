Oyegun withdraws from APC chairmanship race

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has formally announced that he will not be seeking reelection when the party holds its elective congress later this month.

“Even though, I had the desire to re-contest as National Chairman of the Party, I have decided that it is ultimately in the best interest of the Party for me to withdraw from the race” Odigie-Oyegun told journalists at his Abuja residence on Friday night during a briefing.

Odigie-Oyegun’s withdrawal has paved the way for Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State and President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate to emerge as the party’s next chairman.

