Atiku’s son flees with son as court grants ex-wife custody

Aminu, the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday fled the Tinubu Magistrate Court in Lagos with his son, Aamir, 7, after a ruling ceding the custody of the children of his failed marriage to his ex-wife, Fatima Bolori.

Bolori alleged that Aminu snatched Aamir from her and drove off with him.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 1:59pm, minutes after Aminu lost custody of his daughter, Ameera, 9, and Aamir to Bolori.

The Chief Magistrate, Kikelomo Ayeye, had granted Bolori full custody of the children after Aminu failed to file a response to her application for child custody.

The court ordered Aminu to pay Bolori N250,000 monthly for the upkeep of the children, beginning from this month.

It also ordered Aminu to, among others, carry out medical insurance on the children.

Bolori had in November 2017 filed an application for child custody.

Chief Magistrate Ayeye ruled: “The respondent failed to file a response.

“In view of the deliberate absence of the respondent and his legal team, I am constrained to make these following orders in default of respondent’s presence and in the best interest of the children to wit:

“Unmi Fatima Bolori is hereby granted full custody of Aamir Abubakar Sadiq Aminu Atiku (seven years) and Ameera Amina Atiku (nine years).

“The applicant is allowed to reside with the children at her residence at Katampe Extension, Abuja.

“The applicant is ordered to put the children in schools suited for their educational needs in Abuja.

“Access is granted to the respondent to visit his children in Abuja and request for the children to spend holidays with him.

“The respondent is ordered to pay monthly upkeep for the children in the amount of N250,000 monthly beginning January 2018.

“The Respondent is ordered to effect medical insurance on each of the children.”

When Aminu and his legal team eventually arrived at the courtroom at around 1pm, the proceedings were almost over.

On arrival, Aminu was said to have started playing with both kids in the courtroom.

He walked out of the courtroom at about 1:45pm before snatching the boy from her mother at about 1:59pm.