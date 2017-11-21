Over 30 Killed as teenage boy detonates suicide vest in Adamawa mosque attack

Many worshippers were on Tuesday killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, during morning prayers.

The suicide attack occurred around 5:20am local time, at Kunu Araha, a suburb in Mubi North.

It was allegedly triggered by a yet to be identified teenage boy who set off the suicide vest he was wearing.

Adamawa police spokesman, Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said more than 30 persons lost their lives in the dawn Mosque attack.

“We were made to understand that there was a bomb blast at a mosque in Mubi and over 30 lives were lost. A boy about 17-year-old wearing a suicide vest entered the mosque along with other worshippers.

Immediately after the prayers, he detonated the bomb. Many of the wounded are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Mubi North where the attacks occurred around Kunu Araha area” he said.

He noted that several other persons wounded in the attacks are receiving medical attention at various medical hospitals in Mubi Town.

Speaking on the attack, the chairman of Mubi North Local Government Area, Musa Bello, said “the suicide bomber struck at the mosque during the morning prayer. Though for now we are still compiling the casualty figure, reports say that over 15 to 20 people were reported killed.”

While details of the blast are still sketchy, Governor Muhammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow has condemned the unfortunate incident.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press and Media Affairs, Martins Dickson, Bindow expressed described the incident as “an act of wickedness perpetrated by criminals who are bent on destroying the hard earned peace in Mubi and other parts of the state.”

“We will continue to ensure that our people are protected and given a sense of security which is the most important responsibility of any government.

“We have also engaged all security agencies to ensure that this type of wicked act does not repeat itself in any part of the state.”

The governor also called for calm among residents, assuring that security had been stepped up in Mubi and its environs and that his government would not rest until those behind the wicked act are brought to book.

Governor Bindow also urged residents with useful information to provide such to security agencies so as to apprehend the culprits.

The governor also promised that those injured in the incident would be given adequate medical attention.

“The bomb blast is undoubtedly a setback to the peace and calm that had returned to Mubi which was destroyed by Boko Haram,” he said.