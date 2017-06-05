Pastor Adeboye Declares ‘Holy War’ Against Kidnappers, Fulani Herdsmen



Obviously angered by the rising spate of kidnapping in the country, General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, during the weekend declared a “holy war” against murderers, kidnappers and their allies working in military and paramilitary outfits.

Adeboye urged the mammoth crowd of worshippers at the RCCG monthly Holy Ghost service at the new auditorium in Asese area of Ogun State, to join him to beg God to “send fire” to all those involved in the menace regardless of how powerful they were.

He called for similar “fire” to put an end to violent crimes in the country including killings by cult groups, Boko Harm and Fulani herdsmen.

Adeboye added that it was also important for the gathering to pray to God to expose and disgrace collaborators of criminals and killers within the nation’s security agencies.

His words: “A few days ago, there was the report that kidnappers abducted six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

“I want you all to join me in praying that God should send fire to the camp of all those who are kidnapping for ransom.

“They must regret their actions. Fire of God should consume them”, Daddy GO declared.

The revered cleric prayed specially for the safety and release of the six students still in captivity.