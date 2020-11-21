2023:Pressure on Jonathan to run on APC ticket continues

Apparently in continuation of pressure on former president Goodluck Jonathan to run for president in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some governors of the party yesterday stormed the Abuja home of Jonathan to felicitate with him on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

The governors, who visited Jonathan were Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, who recently defected to the APC from the PDP; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru. A former President of the Senate, who is a chieftain of the APC, Ken Nnamani, also visited Jonathan.

Sources told THISDAY that the governors used the opportunity of the birthday visit to subtly represent their Presidential proposal to Jonathan who served only one term as president.

The move to have Jonathan run in 2023 on the platform of the APC is no longer a secret.

The thinking is that it will satisfy the increasing clamour for power shift to the South.

Buhari’s close loyalists believe that Jonathan would be harmless to their group interest and as such the right person to take over if power were to shift to the South.

“He handed over power peacefully and nursed no bitterness against anyone and therefore will not be a threat to the interest of the north,” said a source in Buhari’s camp who didn’t want to be identified.

The attraction to Jonathan’s possible candidacy from Buhari’s camp is that he will serve just one term of four years.

A growing number of influential northern leaders of thought are favourably disposed to the idea of Jonathan’s second coming.

Meanwhile, as family members and friends gathered to celebrate the former President on his 63rd birthday yesterday, the Northern Governors Forum and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have eulogised him as a true democrat whose impact has transcended the shore of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, who is also the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said the former President has continued to serve the country with zeal and commitment.

He said, “President Jonathan is a true democrat whose passion for the growth of democracy is reflected not only in his records while in office, but of his current engagements where he has travelled round the world to monitor elections and also engage with stakeholders.”

The governors also saluted the former President’s patriotism and dedication to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria, as well as offering counsel on various issues.