2023: Tinubu’s loyalists consult Alaafin, Olubadan

A coalition of like-minds across the South West who are loyal to a former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Royal Majesty Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1, in their palaces.

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, christened: “South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 2023),” Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, a former Minister from Ekiti State, who led other prominent Yoruba sons and daughters to the palaces in Ibadan and Oyo, the capable hand in the South West for president in 2023 is Tinubu.

On the journey with Senator Adeyeye were: Senator Ridwan Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo South), Hon. Abayomi Ogunnusi, Hon. Bosun Oladele (ex-Oyo Rep member), Kafilat Ogbara (Lagos), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo (Ekiti), Hon. Toba Goke, Hon. M. Muniru, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon. Abegunde Abena (ex-SSG Ondo), Hon. Rotimi Makinde (Osun, Ife Federal Constituency), Hon. Suraju Ogundipe, Hon. A. Ogidan (Lagos) and Hon. Ahmed Olaofe among others.

In his address, Adeyeye said: :We in Yorubaland believe that it is our right to have the President in 2023 because there has been an agreement for rotation of the presidency.

“We pray President Muhammadu Buhari should complete his eight-year term in peace and after him a Yoruba man should take over.

“I was the Media Adviser to late M.K.O. Abiola.

“Unless a son of Yoruba who knows how to do it properly is there, things might not work out fine.

“The capable hand we have in the South West is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“God has blessed us with him.”

Addressing the Olubadan further, Adeyeye said: “Asiwaju did not send us and he has not told us he wants to be President, but we see him as a sellable product.

“We are starting the journey with inaugural meeting in Ibadan tomorrow.

“We are doing it here in Ibadan because we know Ibadan is the headquarters of Yorubaland.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo started here and the region was developed during his time.

“As Yoruba sons, we must visit you and pay homage to receive prayers and support.

“We want you to be father to us in this journey.”

At the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo, Adeyeye eulogised the erudition and brilliant sagacity of the monarch, describing his wide knowledge and intellectual prowess as incomparable among his peers in the country.

He also stressed the need to choose the most capable person to succeed President Buhari, noting that there was an agreement, though unwritten, that the “presidency should be rotated and it is time for it to move to the South.

“We Yoruba in the South West have the right to contest among the other two geopolitical zones in the South.

“Our joker is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“He is a very capable hand that can make this dream come to reality.

“He surpasses others in the zone.

“The only person with the clout of MKO Abiola is Asiwaju Tinubu.

“In this wise, we seek your support for him.

“Asiwaju knows how Nigeria can be restructured.

“We have clamoured for restructuring for several years, but because the power was not in us, we could not have it.

“It is time that we have a capable hand who can make restructuring possible for us to have a better Nigeria.

“Asiwaju has been seen as the most qualified person for the position.

“He didn’t send us or told us he wants to contest, but we are sensitising the public through you that he is our joker.”

In his response, the Alaafin said: “I am very happy that you came.

“Joint arrangement is the best in any venture.

“Covenant is part of the law of retributive justice.

“In Nigeria, we forget so easily.

“Bandits have been killing people in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

“We were there recently and bullets were flying over the roof where we stayed.

“We said we have defeated the Boko Haram technically, yet few days ago, many people were tied down and slaughtered like goats.

“This is unacceptable.

“To many people, this your move may be seen to be too early, but one thing is that Nigerians forget too easily.

“There must be federal system of government, but there is no sincerity in the politics of Nigeria and this is the reason we are in trouble.

“There is lack of faith in the arrangement of this country.

“We have not been fortunate with the kind of leadership we have been having.

“We have continued to make concession.

“Why?

“They removed history from the school curriculum.

“Why?

“Someone who scored 250 of 400 in JAMB would not get University admission, while someone from another zone with 120 marks will get admission.

“This cannot continue.

“If a Queen is summoned by the House of Common in England, she must go.

“If an Oba does not see his children, why is he a father then?

“I support your mission.”

Oba Adeyemi thereafter offered profuse prayers for the success of the movement as he said he felt honoured with the visit.

He urged the committee not to be afraid or waiver in their mission, saying a covenant had been entered into between him and the committee, while traditionally pouring libation and offering divination with kolanuts.