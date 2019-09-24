2023: Tinubu kick-starts presidential campaign on October 1

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu will formally kick-start his campaign for the 2023 presidential election on October 1, 2019.

With his approval and support, his close associates and supporters will inaugurate his campaign organisation on the said date in Lagos.

The campaign organisation ‘ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation (ABATCO)” is spearheaded by the 57 local government council chairmen in Lagos.

The inauguration of the campaign will kick off in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government.

The event is being organised by the three council chairmen in Oshodi/Isolo local government; Bolaji Ariyoh (Osodi), Aboidun Olaleye (Isolo LCDA) and Moroof Obe (Ejigbo LCDA)

As part of the activities for the event, an independence day lecture with the theme ‘ Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the struggle for true federalism: Perspectives, Problems, and Prospects will also be held.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Oshodi/Isolo Secretariat hall by 12 noon

The kick-off of the presidential campaign comes four months after the swearing-in of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari,

The launch may finally put to end the unending speculations indicating that Tinubu will likely launch a presidential bid in 2023 to replace President Buhari.

A close aide of Tinubu, who is part of the campaign team and who pleaded anonymity because of his sensitive position in government, told our correspondent that apart from using the October 1 event to formally kick off his presidential campaign, Tinubu had been reaching out to the party’s leaders and other stakeholders across the country secretly for support, saying the “feedbacks have been very assuring.”

Recently, presidential campaign posters Tinubu have been sighted in some parts of Lagos.

In July this year, two large billboards with the picture of Bola Tinubu, an ex-governor of Lagos State and a national chieftain of the All Progressives Congress with the inscription, ‘BAT 2023’ were found at the top of a tall building very close to the Lagos Government House in Alausa, Ikeja.