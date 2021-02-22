2023 Presidency: S/West leaders storm Ogun, push for Tinubu

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West, yesterday, stormed Ogun State to seek support for a national leader of the party and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

A former Minister of State for Works and Chairman of South West Agenda 23, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, led the team which paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, to seek his royal blessing.

The group had paid a similar visit to Asoludero Court, Sagamu residence of former governor of Ogun State Gbenga Daniel.

Adeyeye said at the Akarigbo’s Palace that Tinubu remained the best man from the South to take over President Muhammadu Buhari’s job at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

“Tinubu is a good product that doesn’t need any advertisement and he has contributed greatly to the growth and development of the nation. He is a consummate democrat and a progressive.

“We have three geo-political zones in the South and all of them have the right to contest for the presidency. South West is interested to contest for the presidency in 2023. The person who can help us win this ticket is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“He has done a lot for Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe. He has built bridges across the country. We gathered together to start campaigning for him. If we can hold our house together, we will have the presidency back in the South West,” the former minister said.

He said the group, which had earlier been inaugurated in Oyo and Osun states would be formally launched in Ogun on Tuesday, adding that “SWAGA 23” would also be inaugurated in Kogi and Akwa Ibom states soon.

Responding, Oba Ajayi pledged his support for the group and offered prayers for the success of Tinubu’s presidential aspiration in 2023.

He said the entire Remoland would key into the project to ensure that a true and patriotic Nigerian succeeded Buhari.

The APC leaders on the trip were; Senators Gbenga Obadara, Soji Akanbi, former Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, Bosun Oladele, the immediate past Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi and a former House of Representatives member from Ogun State, Ishiaq Abiodun Akinlade, among others.