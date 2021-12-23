POLITICS
2023: Ojudu clears air on saying Osinbajo will run for presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has denied saying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will run for the presidency in 2023.
Some reports had claimed Ojudu hinted on Osinbajo contesting for the presidency in 2023.
However, Ojudu said such pronouncement is not his call, adding that only the Vice President would disclose if he has a presidential ambition.
In a statement he signed, Ojudu, however, affirmed that Osinbajo was qualified to run for the Presidency in 2023.
According to Ojudu: “My attention has been called to a quotation attributed to me that is trending. It was to the effect that Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President will run for the office of President in 2023.
“First, let me reiterate again that Prof. Osinbajo is for now fully focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration, to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges and working to further boost the economy. He has not made any declaration in respect of the 2023 elections.
“What happened was that I was in Port Harcourt where I had a private meeting with some friends and interest groups. While at the meeting discussing politics, economy and a number of other subjects of public interest and well-being of our country someone asked me if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will run for President come 2023.
“My answer to that enquiry was that he is eminently qualified to contest and will be the one to decide whether to do so or not at an appropriate time.
“I concede that Nigerians are highly interested in knowing if Osinbajo will run. Everywhere I go that is the question people ask me and I have always tried to be careful in my response whether to an individual or groups.
“While I appreciate and welcome the people’s love and admiration for Vice President Osinbajo, my counsel is we should all allow him to make the decision whether or not he is interested, by himself at the right time. It is certainly not a matter that will be pronounced at a private meeting such as the one I participated in earlier this week in Port Harcourt.”
POLITICS
I’m ready to reconcile with Ganduje – Kwankwaso
Following frantic moves by the Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to stage a comeback to his former political hub, Kwankwasiyya enclave, the leader of the Red Caps Followers, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says there is nothing bad about reconciliation.
Already, reports has it that Governor Ganduje has expressed full readiness to reconcile with his former friend and political ally, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
However, Kwankwaso while answering questions from media practitioners who were on condolence visit to his Millar Road Country home in Kano, Wednesday, shows clear readiness to accept any reconciliation moves from Ganduje.
Kwankwaso, who thanked Governor Ganduje for showing his sympathy to him for losing his brother, Comrade Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso, said the condolence visit showed clear brotherhood and concern.
Governor Ganduje was at the Former Governor Kwankwaso’s house, alongside all his cabinet members and some Ullamas to console the Senator for losing his brother to the cold hands of death.
breaking
PDP Reps tells Buhari to secure Nigeria or resign
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up and save Nigeria from the grips of rampaging terrorists, bandits and kidnappers or he should resign.
The PDP caucus said it was worrisome that Nigeria under Buhari has been seized by hostage-takers-bandits and terrorists – who extract ransom demands on the poor and impoverished citizens and turn homesteads, hamlets, villages, towns and cities into killing fields.
The caucus in a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers State), noted that the bloodletting unleashed by the hostage-takers, which has gone unabated, with Buhari showing “complete incapacity to arrest the situation, or bring the killer squads who roam the vast swathes of our country to book”, was traumatic.
Chinda said the president was missing in action and that rather than leading from the front as a general, he was leading from the back.
“Everywhere we turn, today, our dead are either being prepared for burials by families whose hearts are torn up by grief, or they are being mourned by families who can’t tell where the corpses of their loved ones are or where the killer squads will turn up next.
“Here is the stark truth of the Nigerian condition under Buhari’s ruinous rule; citizens are in a prolong, severe and intense state of mourning that has kept them stuck in acute anguish, pain and trauma.”
“In his recent remark at the sidelines of the COP-26 Conference in Scotland, United Kingdom, General Buhari boasted: ‘We will defeat them, one highway, one rail link- and one job- at a time’. It is over three weeks since the Conference ended, no stone of resistance has been mobilized by the General against bandits, terrorists and kidnappers,” he said.
Speaking further, the caucus said bandits, terrorists and kidnappers have continued to unleash their reigns of terror on helpless citizens, taking not “one highway, one rail link – and one job – at a time” but whole communities and regions in fell swoops whenever they choose to strike.
“The communities of Sabon Birni of Sokoto State, Kagara of Niger State, Karim Lamido of Taraba State, Katoge and Yanturaku of Katsina State, and of the north east, north west, south south and south east are witnesses to the reigns of terror.”
The caucus said it was saddened that “unfortunately, the president who famously boasted of leading from the front is now missing in action.”
“General Buhari is concerned only about his personal and family safety, and the safety of his lackeys.”
“Typical of rulers in history who suffered from messianic complex, he thinks his personal survival is tantamount to the survival of the nation,” the caucus said.
On the issue of the Electoral amendment bill, the caucus expressed concerns that in the past one month, Nigerians have waited on Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Reform Bill passed to him by the National Assembly.
POLITICS
2022 Governorship: Ekiti, Osun party primaries hold Jan, Feb
Party primaries in Ekiti and Osun states will hold in January and February next year, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has announced.
The governorship election in Ekiti is scheduled for June and that of Osun will take place in August next year.
INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke on monday in Abuja, also said the Ekiti East State Constituency by-election would hold the same period as the governorship poll.
Yakubu said: “Ekiti governorship election is holding in June. But, in about two weeks, party primaries for the state will commence beginning from January 1 to 29 next year. The primaries for Osun State will be in February.
“Elections are held all year round, there is no longer election season in Nigeria. Elections are held all year round as the need arises.”
He lamented that INEC had tried four times to hold the by-election in Ekiti East State Constituency without success.
He recalled that in the last attempt, voters, security operatives, and electoral officers lost their lives at polling units.
Yakubu added: “INEC will never reward bad behaviour. The election can only be repeated in June next year during the gubernatorial election.”
Latest News
- I’m ready to reconcile with Ganduje – Kwankwaso
- Tagwayen Asali, popular Hausa twin brothers, set to wed fellow twins
- Major things men do wrong with women
- Arsenal make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision as they ‘aim to avoid’ Mesut Ozil situation
- Fire destroys structures, goods worth millions of naira in Bauchi market
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
3 reasons why size does not matter during sex
-
breaking1 day ago
Nigerian Military promotes 235 personnel to Generals, Air Force Marshals, Navy Admirals
-
CELEBRITIES10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Faces at Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyemade’s wedding
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 reasons why you need to pee-all the time
-
breaking1 day ago
Electoral Act Amendment bill: Senators threaten to override Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ogun Islamic clerics regain freedom after paying N2.2m ransom
-
NEWS2 days ago
Governor Zulum begs Borno residents to welcome Buhari on Thursday
-
breaking1 day ago
Twitter, Facebook, Google, others now to pay tax in Nigeria