2023: No zoning arrangement in APC’s Constitution – Shekarau

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau on Sunday said there is no provision for zoning of presidency in the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but the “constitution of common sense” should be used.

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central Senatorial District at the Senate under the APC umbrella, said this during a media interactive session in Kano while responding to question on his position on zoning arrangement for the 2023 presidential election.

He said he believes the guiding principle should be fairness and justice to all, adding that “there is constitution of common sense, people have to use it.”

Explaining further, the Sardaunan Kano said it is similar to how the principle of the six geo-political zone is not in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria “but today it has become a recognized principle.”

He added that it is also not constitutional that president and vice president must come from different zones but that it will be folly for any presidential aspirant to announce a vice presidential from his zone or state.’

“I don’t talk of zoning but balancing,” he said, adding that, “My believe is that today in Nigeria, there is no one state that does not have hundreds of qualified presidential candidate; so it should not be about killing oneself for which area produces the president. It should be ‘who is it’ and not ‘where he is from.”

Shekarau also commented on his relationship with his predecessor and successor as governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso and I are best of friends. We may have different political ideology but we all belong to Kano,” he said.