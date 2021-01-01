2020 has been the best year of my life – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nigerian actress cum philanthropist and YouTuber, has taken to social media to brag about how the year has been for her.

According to the Rivers born mother of one, the year has been the best one of her life.

Dikeh took to her verified Instagram page to share her thoughts. She wrote:

“THE YEAR 2020 HAS BEEN MY BEST ADULT YEAR EVER….

#2020 has made me evolve, take good care of myself, appreciate life even more with crazy Covid, been financially stable in a financially crumbled society,2020 has made me appreciate privacy, minding my business and drinking so much water..

I think 2020 it’s safe to Say I won..

SO I TAKE A MIN TO SAY” SELF, THANK YOU FOR BEEN GREAT THRU CTAZY 2020.”