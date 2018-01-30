2019: Sokoto PDP endorses Bafarawa for Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has endorsed former governor of the state, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, as its presidential candidate for 2019.

The party took this decision after its stakeholders meeting where it debunked insunuations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that there was a crack in the chapter.

Addressing Journalists after the stakeholders meeting, state secretary of PDP, Kabiru Aliyu said, such rumour of any existing faction in the state PDP was simply but a fabrication of the enemies who are scared of the party.

According to him, rather than the APC concentrating efforts at redeeming its faces from shame over poor performance, deceit and bad governance, all it could do was to simply sell out another version of their numerous lies to the people of Sokoto State that PDP is not united.

“ We have just finished our stakeholders meeting and resolved that all hands must be on deck to move the party forward. We equally want our members and all those that would soon defect from the APC to join us to disregard any romour of existing faction in the PDP.

“Such rumour is simply but the handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to cover up their failure and maladministration.” Justifying his position, Kabiru said none of their members has ever defected to APC since 2015 despite losing election becasue they all knew the party was going to fail.

He, therefore, advised the people of the state not to be carried away by the recent financial iducement of the APC, saying they are going about spending tax payers money without anything to show for it. Kabiru further called on all PDP members and it’s supporters to remained focused, saying no amount of cover up will save APC come 2019 as Nigerians are fed up with their failure in just less than 4 years.

The state chairman of PDP, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, assured that, his party would not only win the state governorship come 2019 but also win the presidency. He said PDP under his leadership is repositioned to contest any election in the state that the party will defeat APC come 2019.

Reacting to the endorsement, Attahiru Bafarawa after appreciating the party faithful said, he is waiting for God’s directive either to run for 2019 presidency or not, saying it’s God that gives leadership. On former president Olusegun Obasonjo’s letter that has covered political discourse in the country lately, Bafarawa said, as a Nigerian and an elder stateman, Obasanjo is entitled to his opinions and it’s left for Buhari to heed the advice .