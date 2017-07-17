2019 Presidential Election: Middle Belt presents David Mark for president (PHOTO)

The campaign posters of former Senate President and the senator representing Benue South, David Mark have flooded the social media.

The posters show Mark in a red and black traditional Idoma cap, clad in a grey agbada.

The development came four days after the PDP zoned its presidency slot to north.

An inscription of ‘WANTED’ is boldly written over the top of the poster with PDP logo and another write up entitled ‘change the change.’

Below the poster, sponsored by Middle Belt Volunteers, is another inscription which reads, “Senator Dr. David Mark Alechenu Bonaventure Mark (GCON) for President 2019.”

Aside social media, reports that the posters have been spotted in some places in Abuja, Igah Ikeje, Okpo in Kogi State, as well as some parts of Kaduna State.

Speaking, an official of the group, Sunday Argah said Mark happened to be the strongest person that would challenge the current government.

“Yes, we are presenting him (Mark) as our candidate in 2019. He is the man to beat,” he said

Reacting to the campaign, James Oche, the coordinator of Mark campaign organisation, Door to Door, said, though the posters did not come from them it was a clear indication that Nigerians were yearning for a change.

He said, “it is a testimony of his eight years of unblemished leadership he gave to Nigerians in the senate.

“He has no doubt shown that he is one of the Nigerians that can manage and provide real leadership in a country that has numerous ethnic groups.

“For now, he is more concerned with ensuring that PDP put their house together so as to play their role of opposition perfectly.”

The Idoma people in Benue State had in 2015 asked Mark to join the presidential race.

His ambition reverberated during a reception in his honour by the Idoma League of Professors, ILP, led by Prof. Owoicho Akpa where they asked the former military general to run for president.