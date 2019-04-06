2019 election: Tribunal orders service of another petition on Buhari

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has ordered that President Muhammadu Buhari be served a petition challenging his victory, through the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-man panel of the tribunal, led by Justice Abdu Aboki, gave the order yesterday in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and its presidential candidate, Pastor Aminchi Habu.

The tribunal ordered that copies of all the processes filed by the petitioners be served on President Buhari through the APC’s National Legal Adviser at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Petitioners’ lawyer, Aliyu Lemu, while arguing the motion, told the tribunal that the bailiff had problem serving President Buhari in his office.

He said it was necessary that the President, who is listed as the second respondent, be served through substituted means so that their petition could be heard within the stipulated 180 days.

The petitioners are, in the petition, praying the tribunal to invalidate the 2019 presidential election.