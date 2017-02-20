2017 Hajj: NAHCON approves 131 operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Monday released the list of 131 approved operators for the 2017 hajj.

The Head of Media, NAHCON, Alhaji Uba Mana, announced this in a statement made available in Abuja.

According to Mana, the list of the 131 successful companies have been pasted on the Commission’s notice board and its website.

He listed some of the approved operators to include Africano global links, Agaji Travelling Agency Ltd., al Ikhlas Hajj and Umrah Travelling, Al- faozan travel and tour Ltd.

Others are Al-abrar travel and tour Ltd., Al-fatiha travel and tour Ltd., Al-gazal travel and tour Ltd., Al-halal travel and tour Ltd., Al-haqq travel and tour Ltd., Al-hujjaj International among others.

“ The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released the list of successful Hajj licensed operators for 2017.

“ This followed the pre qualifications exercise carried out by the Commission from Dec. 2016 for the 176 companies which applied for the 2017 Hajj license.

“ Meanwhile, the 45 disqualified companies have up to Feb. 28 this month to appeal their disqualification to the Commission,” Mana said