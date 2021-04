A 200-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Adedeji Emmanuel, has reportedly committed suicide.

Emmanuel died after he took a poisonous substance.

He was said to have left a suicide note.

Emmanuel, a of student of Accounting and Management, was found around spider house, which housed Mechanical Engineering Department.

Although it’s unclear why Emmanuel took the decision, some sources close to him revealed he has been battling depression after a failed business deal.