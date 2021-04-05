20 policemen killed in March, says IG

Going by the account of Inspector-General (IG) Mohammed Adamu, more than 20 police operatives criminals killed across the country last month.

IG Adamu made this revelation at a multi-stakeholders’ consultative forum on peace and security challenges in Nigeria.

The forum was organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) and support from the European Union (EU) in Abuja.

The IG, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Operations, Johnson Kokumo, described the security trend as worrisome and that steps must be taken to address them.

Giving statistics of incidents and arrests by the police in March, Adamu said there was a case of terrorism, 137 murder/culpable homicide, 20 armed robberies, 119 kidnappings, 19 cultism and 11 rape/sexual violence.

He said: “Policemen killed are 15. I have not added the figures of (Tuesday, March 30) because we suffered some casualties. If I do that, we will have 20 policemen killed only in the month of March.

“The IG is worried by the new trend of crimes and criminality in the country and has taken several steps to arrest the situation including deployment of additional tactical teams of the force drawn from the special forces of the police who are trained to counter insurgency and prevent violent situations.

“They have been deployed to troubled states across Nigeria to assist the police on ground. Establishment of addition PMF Units for rapid response.

“These measures are yielding positive results because we have been able to record some arrests and of course, those arrested will face the law. “Within the period under review (March), we have 79 murderers, 113 armed robbers, 124 kidnappers and 13 cultists who are already in the net. 102 arms and 13, 402 ammunition were recovered. 205 kidnapped victims were rescued by the police across the nation.”

He noted the need for the police to be provided with sophisticated arms, ammunition and other work tools including modern technology to do their job better.

The IG also highlighted the need for re-orientation of young persons in order to curb the ethnic tensions, crises that threaten national security.

Emphasising that the unity of Nigeria was sacrosanct, the Adamu urged policy makers and the elite to ensure they avoid passing messages that fuel ethnic tensions.