20 celebrities will die in 2021 – Popular prophet Dr Faleyimu releases “prophesies”

Prophet Dr Faleyimu Olagoroye, the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Lagos has said that 15 world super stars and 5 from Nigeria in the Entertainment Industry will die in 2021.

According to him, serious prayers are needed in the year 2021. He made the prophesy known to media man, Gbolaha Adetayo.

“Concerning the year 2021, we need serious prayers as a nation and as an individual because a lot is going to happen. The year will be tougher than 2020. If we are prayerful, the mercy and the protection of the Lord will cover us all.”

He continued; “Nigerian politicians should prepare themselves in the year because so many of them are going. PDP and APC should forget about providing a president in 2023. Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu, Bakare, Amaechi and co will never become the president of Nigeria.”

He also talked about Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure; “God revealed to me that the second tenure of President Buhari will be worse than his first term which will definitely affect every state in Nigeria. Nothing good can come out of the APC government. “

“Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu should be prayerful if he wish to see the last day of his four years in office. I see a situation where he will be impeached and his deputy will take over.”

He also claimed that God revealed the death of several personalities this year; “God revealed that several personalities will be dying in the year. Both Christians and Muslims should pray for Tinubu to see the end of 2021.”

On the solution to Nigeria’s problem, He said Agriculture is the messiah; “Through Agriculture, the Messiah will rule the world. Agriculture is only the solution to solve Nigeria’s problem and this will not happen during the administration of Buhari.”

“Heavy rain will fall and it will destroy so many things in the farm which will make food to be more expensive in 2021.”

He also claimed that God showed him Nigeria’s next president; “God has showed me the name of the next president in 2023 elections but his face is yet to be unraveled. He is from Owo in Ondo state. God told me not to reveal his name yet because of some fake Prophets and Pastors who claimed to be hearing from God.”

“God said they are not HIS people, they are armed robbers. I have been saying this for long that any Nigerian Prophet that sincerely hear from God should tell us who the next president of Nigeria is. By 2022, i will reveal the identity of the man, He is pastor and he’s not in politics at the moment.”

On Nigeria’s Economy, he sadi; “Nigerian economy will be worse and Buhari won’t be able to proffer solution to it. His government has no blessing. I see so many traditional rulers across Nigeria dying in 2021. The Oba of Lagos needs serious prayers if he wants to see the end of the year. The Olowo of Owo also need prayers to see the end of the year and use more seven more years on the throne before another person takes over from him. There will be a storm that will take so many kings away.”

Pray because I see 15 world super stars in the entertainment industry dying in 2021, while 5 will die in Nigeria. I see 5 of them suffering from chronic ailments that will take their lives. God is warning Nigerian entertainers to stop going around for rituals, they should believe in HIM so that he can truly bless and give them long life. Because of fame and money, Nigerian entertainers engage themselves in ungodly activities.

Nigerian media industry needs to be prayerful because I see 6 famous journalists dying in the year 2021. I see another 3 popular newspaper and magazine publishers giving up the ghost this year. So many things will happen in the year and it will claim lives in this sector. Concerning education sector, we just need prayers because this government has nothing good to offer.

God is angry with pastors and Islamic clerics who have turned the Bible and Quran upside down. They should ask for forgiveness from HIM before October 2021 if not HE will deal with them without mercy. Everywhere is full of sins and they need to ask for forgiveness which will be published in the news.