2 arrested for abducting Lagos fire service boss

Detectives attached to Lagos State Police Command have arrested two persons; Blessing Bayo, 29 and Smart Alfred, 32, for their alleged involvement in the abduction of Lagos Fire Service boss, Rasaki Musibau and six others at Ikorodu last Saturday.

The two suspects were allegedly arrested based on a well coordinated operations by the Command’s tactical teams led by the Officer in Charge of Anti Kidnapping Unit, SP Bulus R Musa.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest, said that the suspects were nabbed at Ibafun, along Ikorodu- Ijebu Ode Express Way, a boundary community with Ogun State.

Rasaki Musibau and six others were allegedly freed by their abductors at about 11.45pm on Tuesday after an undisclosed amount, running into several millions of naira, had been paid as ransom, according to a family source.