17 -year-old SS3 student assumes power as the youngest king in South-west (PHOTOS)

The youngest king in the South-west region has been formally crowned and assumed official duties.

Oba Oloyede Akinghare has been made the full-ruler of the Arujale Ojima of Okeluse kingdom in Ose local government area of Ondo State after a wait of two years.

Oba Oloyede Akinghare effectively became king in 2019 following the death of this father, Late Oba Adeyẹmọ Adeyẹọba . In Okeluse, the kingship title is from father to son.

Oba Oloyede Akinghare’s coronation was, however delayed to allow him reach adulthood.

Indigenes of the town in their hundreds participated in the coronation festivities and said prayers for the king.

A series of activities were held for several days in the run up to the coronation which climaxed over the weekend.

Oba Oloyede Akinghare was born on May 15, 2003. He is presently in SS 2 in a secondary school in Arigidi Akoko.

Based on records from historians, Oba Akinghare is currently the youngest king in the six south-west states .