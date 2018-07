Nigerian football fans stranded in Russia after the 2018 FIFA World Cup arrived the country on Friday night.

The stranded football fans including a nursing mother in her mid thirties came through Ethiopian Airline flight number ET-ALP that arrived Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja at about 9.12 p.m on July 20.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, who was at the airport to monitor their arrival, lauded President Buhari’s effort to ensure their safe return.