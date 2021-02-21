15 drown as they flee fresh bandits attack in Niger

No fewer than 15 people may have drowned in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government area of Niger State while trying to escape an attack on their community by bandits.

The victims,according to sources,had fled to the banks of nearby River Kaduna only to end up inside the river.

Many of those who dived into the river did not survive.

Sources said the bandits struck at about 5pm in the latest attack by bandits who have held the state to ransom for some time now.

The gunmen reportedly shot sporadically as they stormed the community.

“Right now, we don’t know how many drowned. We are suspect that the bandits are still around. We cannot confirm the number of casualties now,” one source said.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki confirmed the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abiodun Wasiu, did not pick his phone when he was contacted for confirmation.